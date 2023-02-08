Ex-People Magazine Boss Set to Run New ‘WaPo-Daily Mail Hybrid’

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / AP

This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week's edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media.

Media mogul Jimmy Finkelstein’s new venture, once billed as a WaPo–Daily Mail hybrid, appears to have settled on a name and top editor, three people familiar with the matter told Confider.

The former owner of The Hill is set to announce that Dan Wakeford, the former editor-in-chief of People magazine, will sit atop the masthead of the digital outlet, which was originally named The New Statement but will instead be called The Messenger—a change confirmed by a new trademark application.

