WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Former Chelsea and Newcastle star Christian Atsu lives in the rubble of a destroyed building trying to escape after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey
More than 3,000 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake
Christian Atsu is said to be “stuck under the rubble” of a building
The Ghanaian played for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle in England, among others
Former Newcastle star Christian Atsu alive in rubble of destroyed building after Turkey earthquake