WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Chelsea and Newcastle star Christian Atsu lives in the rubble of a destroyed building trying to escape after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey

More than 3,000 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake

Christian Atsu is said to be “stuck under the rubble” of a building

The Ghanaian played for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle in England, among others

Former Newcastle star Christian Atsu alive in rubble of destroyed building after Turkey earthquake