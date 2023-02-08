Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Did We Really Need a Satan Bondage Show at the Grammys?

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , ,
Did We Really Need a Satan Bondage Show at the Grammys?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Reuters

Want to know why so many people are giving up on “mainstream” pop culture? Take a look at Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of their hit song “Unholy” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

In case you missed it, Variety described the performance as including “Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage.” You know, wholesome family entertainment. Cardi B, hold their beer.

Now, it’s totally possible for a mature adult to watch this and see it for what it is: an aggressive reach for attention through controversy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

