‘Desperate’ Search for Buried Guests in Horrific Hotel Collapse

A frantic search is underway for scores of people who went missing when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday, killing at least 2,600 across the region.

The Grand Isias hotel in the Turkish city of Adıyaman was one of countless buildings that collapsed when the earthquake hit around 4 a.m. local time, leaving guests—including two student volleyball teams and a group of tour guides, according to local reports—trapped in the rubble.

Sefa Veysal, a 28-year-old tour guide who was staying in the hotel for a tourism training course along with some 40 other guides, is one of those missing, according to his brother Ahmet and friend Sevim Temel. The pair—who live in Cappadocia, about a five hour drive from Adıyama—told The Daily Beast that they have not heard from Sefa since the earthquake hit.

