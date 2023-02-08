This Spot-Erasing Carpet Cleaner Is a Must for Pet (and Child) Owners

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tineco.

I have nine pets (four cats and five dogs), and I also have carpet in my bedroom and office, which, at some point, my pets have mistaken for their own private bathroom. Even without a veritable zoo in your home, the normal dirt, soot, and dust that become trapped in the fibers of your carpets (or rugs!) create a breeding ground for odors—especially true if it’s been peed on. I’ve learned that carpet is like a sponge, and these odors penetrate deeply and quickly from the outermost carpet layer to the padding that sits above the bare floor. This means that it is very difficult to get to the root cause of lingering odors and that a simple spray and vacuum job will definitely not get the job done.

Before having guests over, my husband and I usually rent the heavy-duty, professional-grade Rug Doctor to give our carpets a deep clean. The Rug Doctor is undoubtedly a great remedy and gives near-professional results, but it’s a hassle to rent and lug back and forth and costs about $60-$70 (with fees) for just a single day’s use. Once we finally acknowledged that we’d be living with carpets for at least another year, we decided it was time to invest in something to use regularly and skip the routine of racing to use the machine as much as possible before it was due to be returned.

