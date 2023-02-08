Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
Don’t Let the Chinese Spy Balloon Become the New ‘Kung Flu’

Don't Let the Chinese Spy Balloon Become the New 'Kung Flu'

The downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon amplifies the now politically required jingoistic rhetoric directed at China by both Democrats and Republicans. But it ignores the dangers posed to Asian Americans by an excessive emphasis on China as an economic and military “adversary.”

Directing fire at China—and Asians generally—has a long history in America and the West for economic and political gain.

Sinophobia in the U.S. first arose with racist hostility and stereotypes directed at Chinese in the 1800s. It resulted in lynchings of Chinese and legislation like the Chinese Exclusion Act—the first and only U.S. law excluding immigration for a specific nationality—passed amid a frenzy of public opinion blaming Chinese workers on the West Coast for declining wages and economic ills, despite the fact the Chinese population was a whopping .0002 percent.

