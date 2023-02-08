Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
New Video Shows Double Amputee Stabbing Man Before Being Killed By Police In California

Huntington Park, CALIF. – Huntington Park Police Officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue, Huntington Park. Upon arrival they contacted a male adult stabbing victim who gave the description of a Male Black Adult suspect in a wheelchair and his last seen direction of travel. Assisting Huntington Park Police Officers checked the area indicated by the victim and located the suspect near the 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Huntington Park.

When Huntington Park Officers attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect retrieved a 12” butcher knife from his person and threatened them by attempting to throw the knife at the officers. The suspect was tased at least twice by Huntington Park Officers but the deployment of the taser was ineffective. The suspect attempted to throw the butcher knife at the officers again, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck by gunfire in the upper torso. He was treated on scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and pronounced dead.

A butcher knife was recovered at the scene.

LASD

