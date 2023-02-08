New York Funeral Home Finds Woman Breathing Hours After She Was Declared Dead — Just Days After A Similar Incident In Iowa

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. – An 82-year-old woman was wrongly declared dead at the Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York, on Saturday.

Three hours later, she was found to be breathing at the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, according to authorities.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, was then taken to a hospital for treatment. No updates on her condition were available as of Monday.

This incident follows a recent case where a care home in Iowa was fined $10,000 for a similar premature declaration of death.

