Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

New York Funeral Home Finds Woman Breathing Hours After She Was Declared Dead — Just Days After A Similar Incident In Iowa

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
New York Funeral Home Finds Woman Breathing Hours After She Was Declared Dead — Just Days After A Similar Incident In Iowa

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. – An 82-year-old woman was wrongly declared dead at the Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York, on Saturday.

Three hours later, she was found to be breathing at the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, according to authorities.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, was then taken to a hospital for treatment. No updates on her condition were available as of Monday.

This incident follows a recent case where a care home in Iowa was fined $10,000 for a similar premature declaration of death.

The post New York Funeral Home Finds Woman Breathing Hours After She Was Declared Dead — Just Days After A Similar Incident In Iowa appeared first on Breaking911.

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy