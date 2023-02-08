Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
Gawker Owner Barred Staff From Writing About His Famous Pals

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay

Gawker’s revival lasted just 18 months before being put out to pasture last week by Bustle Digital Group CEO Bryan Goldberg, who Confider can reveal had an unofficial list of pals the site was not allowed to cover.

According to three people with knowledge of the matter, Goldberg, who was intimately involved in relaunching the famed site, made it known that Karlie Kloss and The Chainsmokers (a terrible DJ duo—don’t worry about it) were three of his friends whom Gawker writers should avoid in their coverage.

