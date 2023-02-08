China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech As You Think

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Wikimedia Commons

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos.

But if you need a primer: The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Feb. 2 that it was tracking a balloon flying roughly 60,000 feet over Billings, Montana. The object had entered U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, before making its way through Canada and finally to the U.S. eastern seaboard, where it was eventually shot down over South Carolina on Feb. 4.

The Chinese foreign ministry claimed that it was simply a “civilian airship used for research” and “meteorological purposes,” and later decried the decision to shoot it down as an “obvious overreaction.”The Pentagon, however, didn’t back down from its contention that the aerial craft was a surveillance balloon that came from China, and most outside experts widely agreeding it was built and launched to spy on the U.S.

