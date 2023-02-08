The new X1+ Card brings unique twist on airport lounge access and other travel perks to an already solid credit card

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The X1+ Card could have you rooting for a flight delay for the first time in your life.

Andrew Holt/Getty Images

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only is a travel credit card version of the previously released X1 Card – Product Name Only.

This X1+ Card – Annual Fee annual fee card comes with benefits like airport lounge access for flight delays of at least one hour.

The card isn’t available yet, but you can join its waitlist.

Read Insider’s guide to the best travel rewards credit cards.

The X1 Card – Product Name Only made a splash when it was introduced as a X1 Card – Annual Fee annual fee card that earns between 2 and 10 points per dollar on all spending. The card is aggressively inclusive in how it decides to approve you, by examining both your credit and your employment income — giving those with less than perfect credit a good shot at approval.

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only is a souped-up version of the X1 Card – Product Name Only. It’s not available yet (you can join the waitlist here), but it’s a travel rewards credit card with benefits you’ve never seen before. For a X1+ Card – Annual Fee annual fee, you’ll get things like:

Free airport lounge access for flight delays of one hour or morePrimary rental car insuranceBaggage delay insuranceMore ways to redeem your points for travel

These are not small improvements, as you’ll see. The card also retains all the lovable attributes of the X1 Card – Product Name Only, such as the ability to create an infinite number of virtual credit cards which you can set to expire at various times. This is super useful for extra security when making a payment — and an absolute godsend for those who frequently sign up for free trials. You can simply enter a virtual card number that will expire before the trial ends.

There is no welcome bonus for this card.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect from the X1+ Card – Product Name Only, which is expected to be available in spring of 2023.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

The X1+ Card brings big improvements for travelers

Generous lounge access for flight delays

When your flight is delayed by at least one hour, the X1+ Card – Product Name Only will give you free access to a Priority Pass lounge for you and up to four other passengers.

Priority Pass has more than 1,300 lounges around the world. You can often buy day passes to these lounges, either directly with Priority Pass or through a third party such as Lounge Buddy. You can expect to pay $30+ for these passes — and sometimes considerably more. So the ability for a group of five travelers to gain access for free is a good deal.

Many credit cards offer Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, which gives you the ability to visit Priority Pass lounges whenever you want — even when your flight isn’t delayed. However, the only publicly available credit card that allows you to bring more than two guests is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only, which does not stipulate a maximum number of guests.

Just consider whether you’ll actually make use of Priority Pass access during a flight delay. Flights are often delayed incrementally, meaning unless a Priority Pass lounge is extremely close to your gate, it may not be worth the trek to visit it.

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only will also give you the option of buying a day pass at a Priority Pass lounge even if you aren’t delayed. It’s unclear at the moment how steep the discount will be.

Better travel insurance

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only comes with both new and enhanced travel coverages that the original X1 Card – Product Name Only (which never claimed to be a travel credit card) doesn’t have. Here are the new things you’ll get:

Baggage delay insurance — This is an excellent perks that has personally reimbursed me several hundred dollars during my travels. When your bags are delayed, you’ll get $100 per day for up to three days. It is unclear at this moment how many hours your bags must be delayed before the benefit activates.Lost luggage reimbursement — If your bag is never found, you’re entitled to up to $3,000 in coverage per trip.Trip cancellation coverage — You can receive up to $5,000 in coverage per person per trip when illness, weather, or other complications prevent you from completing your travel. The X1 Card – Product Name Only also has trip cancellation/interruption insurance, but it only offers $2,000 in coverage.Primary rental car insurance — When you use the X1+ Card – Product Name Only to pay for your rental car and decline the rental agency’s CDW, you’ll receive primary car insurance. That means you won’t have to use your personal insurance (which is vulnerable to increased premiums if you get in a wreck) and you don’t have to buy the in-house rental car coverage. The X1 Card – Product Name Only only offers secondary coverage for domestic rentals.

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only also offers improved purchase protection. You’ll get up to $10,000 per occurrence and a $50,000 maximum per cardholder. X1 says this even includes porch piracy.

More ways to earn and redeem points with travel brands

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only has an identical earning structure to the X1 Card – Product Name Only with the following improvements: You’ll now earn 4 points per dollar spent with Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

You’ll still earn 2 points per dollar on all purchases — except for any month where you spend at least $1,000, in which case you’ll earn 3 points per dollar on all purchases (retroactively applied). The only stipulation is that your 3x earning rate is capped at $7,500 per month. After that, your earning rate will revert to 2x.

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only still gives you a flat 1 cent each when redeeming towards purchases with select merchants. However, there are now a handful of new travel companies that qualify. Examples include:

Four SeasonsInterContinental HotelsWestinEmiratesHawaiian AirlinesJSX (a private jet charter)

This card will presumably still only offer 0.7 cents per point in value when simply cashing your points out, so the addition of more qualifying merchants is a big deal. Read our X1 Card review for examples of other qualifying merchants.

Is the X1+ Card a good deal?

The X1+ Card – Product Name Only offers a handful of premium benefits for a X1+ Card – Annual Fee annual fee — but with caveats sprinkled throughout.

For example, you’ll get Priority Pass lounge access whenever your flight is delayed by at least one hour. Most credit cards that offer Priority Pass access (though there is an exception or two) charge annual fees well over $400. The difference is that you don’t have to rely on a delayed flight to enter the lounge for free.

If you fly regularly, it could be worth splashing out for a travel credit card that offers improved benefits, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Product Name Only. You’ll pay a Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Annual Fee annual fee, but the card comes with perks like:

Up to $300 in statement credits per cardmember year toward travel purchases Priority Pass Select membership (enter whenever you want — and bring two guests for free)Primary rental car insuranceBaggage delay insurance that kicks in after six hours of delay. Receive up to $100 per day for up to five daysTrip delay insurance that kicks in after six hours of a flight delay (or an overnight stay). Receive up to $500 for meals, hotel, transportation, etc.TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee reimbursement

X1 again brings innovative ideas to the credit card world. The addition of primary travel insurance, baggage delay insurance, and an increased inventory of merchants with which to redeem points with the X1+ Card – Product Name Only is a big win. And the unique partnership it has with Priority Pass can potentially turn an infuriating flight delay into an enjoyable extended layover with free food and alcohol.

Still, if you plan on traveling a lot, there are other travel rewards credit cards that may fit your lifestyle better.

Read the original article on Business Insider