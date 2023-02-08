La Vergne, Tenn. – Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was dismissed from his role as La Vergne police chief after an investigation into recent sexual misconduct allegations where multiple officer were fired for sexual activity on-duty.

An outside investigator hired by the city found that Davis knew about, but failed to report or address the misconduct within the department, including sexual harassment and on-duty sexual acts.

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher will serve as interim chief, as the city conducts a nationwide search for a new police chief.

Strip Uno, Nude Photos And Wife Swapping Sessions | Tennessee Police Sex Scandal Tapes Obtained https://t.co/arcAFd3HNX

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 2, 2023

The post Tennessee Police Chief Fired Amid Sex Scandal Investigation appeared first on Breaking911.