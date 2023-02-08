Mexico Is Redrawing the Wine Country Map

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Wikimedia Commons
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.
César Fernando Aguayo Juárez, the town historian of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico, tells a story from the heady final days of his country’s colonial period that has the preternatural weight of history about to be repeated.
At a meeting of insurrectionary plotters, Miguel Hidalgo, a future founding father, then the parish priest of the rural outpost known at the time as just Dolores, served wine made from his own crop of grapes.