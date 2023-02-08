Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-Winning Song Shines Light on Selflessness of Organ Donors

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

As Bonnie Raitt tells it, the inspiration for her Grammy-winning Song of the Year, “Just Like That,” was a TV segment in which a mother listened to the beat of her dead son’s heart in a transplant recipient’s chest.

“I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their loved one’s organs to help another person live,” Raitt said in her acceptance speech Sunday night. “And the story was so simple and beautiful for these times.”

She sings:

