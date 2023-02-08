Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review – Coverage, Rates, and More

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only is a relative newcomer in the fur-baby protection industry. Founded in 2019, the United States Fire Insurance Company underwrites its canine and feline policies in the United States or Canada.

This Pumpkin pet insurance review covers what you need to know to make an informed decision for your best friend.

Pet Insurance Plans from Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only covers dogs and cats from ages eight weeks and up. Buyers can upgrade any Pumpkin policy to include coverage for preventive essentials such as wellness visits to their preferred veterinarian. However, Pumpkin pet insurance plans do not cover spaying and neutering.

Pet owners who hold Pumpkin insurance policies will be reimbursed a flat 90% after deductible for eligible medical expenses billed by any licensed veterinary clinic in Canada or the United States.

As with any pet insurance provider, Pumpkin does not insure preexisting conditions. This includes ailments, injuries, or issues previously treated and reimbursed while you were covered under a prior insurance provider.

Many pet parents don’t realize preexisting conditions are not always cut and dry. Keep reading to learn more about Pumpkin pet insurance coverage.

Additional Coverage Options from Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Pet parents can add Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only’s preventive essentials package to its insurance policies. The wellness add-on covers the cost of a wellness exam fee each year, two vaccines for disease prevention, one blood test for heartworm or tick-related diseases, and one fecal test for intestinal worms.

Many pet parents choose to buy an insurance plan without wellness coverage. Why? Wellness plans typically act as more of a savings account. Unlike a savings account, you must file online reimbursement claims with the associated wait times. Nevertheless, you get enough to cover expenses equal to your annual premiums. Insurance, on the other hand, can save you thousands.

Pumpkin insurance comes at a modest monthly fee. If your pet gets sick or injured, insurance covers them up to your chosen limits, which could be unlimited. Some years, you might not need insurance. But there’s no question of value when you need it.

How Does Pumpkin Compare to The Average Cost of Pet Insurance?

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only pet owners enjoy a flat 90% reimbursement rate on eligible vet claims. Owners can choose between four annual deductibles – $100, $250, $500, or $1,000. Pet parents also have three options for annual payout limits: $10,000, $20,000, or unlimited for dogs. Cat lovers can choose between $7,000, $15,000, or unlimited coverage limits.

We requested a Pumpkin price quote for Insider’s lovable, imaginary 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Caboodle. These are the insurance estimates we received at Pumpkin’s 90% reimbursement rate, with varying yearly deductibles and annual limits:

Deductible

Reimbursements

Limit

$/mo

$100

90%

Unlimited

$139.16

$100

90%

$20,000

$127.55

$100

90%

$10,000

$97.27

$250

90%

Unlimited

$117.19

$250

90%

$20,000

$107.41

$250

90%

$10,000

$81.92

$500

90%

Unlimited

$92.99

$500

90%

$20,000

$85.23

$500

90%

$10,000

$65.00

$1,000

90%

Unlimited

$57.40

$1,000

90%

$20,000

$52.61

$1,000

90%

$10,000

$40.12

As you can see, prices drop when you reduce your annual coverage and increase your yearly deductible. Pumpkin suggests an annual deductible tier of $500 and a $10,000 reimbursement cap yearly.

We recommend looking at your current finances. Can you afford a $1,000 deductible if your pet has an emergency? Are you willing or able to cover the difference if your vet bill exceeds $10,000? If the answer to either of these is no, consider a higher-priced plan with more protection.

Preventative Essentials Plan

Katherine Fan

Recommended Plan

Katherine Fan

Preventive essentials coverage for Caboodle would cost an additional $19 per month with a 12-month minimum requirement, regardless of the annual deductible and payout limit we chose.

How Do I File Claims with Pumpkin Pet Insurance?

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only only accepts claim submissions online or via email at claims@pumpkin.care. The company does not provide a mailing address, phone app, or fax number for claims. However, reviews indicate Pumpkin customer service agents are friendly and ready to help with anything you need.

Pumpkin policyholders can then manage claims online via its online portal. You’ll need to enter your claim details in the designated fields, then upload a digital copy or photo of your itemized vet receipt and any relevant medical records.

Once submitted, you can track your claim processing status within the member portal. Customers report that submission is easy, and Pumpkin consistently pays out eligible reimbursements promptly.

You can contact Pumpkin’s customer service team via the following methods:

Phone: 1-866-ARF-MEOW (1-866-273-6369)

Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST

Email: help@pumpkin.care

Pumpkin promises to respond to customers within one business day.

Chat: Pumpkin also offers online chat services during standard business hours for quick, non-urgent responses. Scroll to the bottom of any Pumpkin page, and look toward the bottom right under the “Need some help?” section to speak with a customer service agent between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

What Preexisting Conditions Are Excluded with Pumpkin?

Most insurance companies will not cover your pet’s preexisting health conditions, such as prior injuries or illness. However, Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only will cover most curable diseases, such as UTIs, excluding knee, or ligament conditions, that have been asymptomatic for 180 days or more.

Compare Pumpkin Pet Insurance vs. Healthy Paws Pet Insurance

Healthy Paws does not impose annual reimbursement limits, making it a strong contender for severe accidents or illnesses. Some pet parents want the peace of mind knowing they’ll be covered no matter what. Healthy Paws – Product Name Only offers a choice between 70% or 80% reimbursement rates and an annual deductible of $250 or $500. Quotes for Caboodle ranged from $41 per month to $55 per month.

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only sells all policies with a 90% reimbursement rate. It also offers an unlimited annual payout option depending on how much you’re willing to pay. However, estimated monthly premiums are high for the same pet insurance coverage compared to Healthy Paws. Our Pumpkin quote with a $500 annual deductible cost of $93 per month and a quote for coverage with a $250 deductible yearly estimated premiums of $117 per month.

Healthy Paws does not offer a wellness policy add-on, while Pumpkin offers the preventive essentials package as an optional inclusion.

Compare Pumpkin Pet Insurance vs. Fetch Pet Insurance

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only beats out Fetch on a few fronts. Pumpkin offers a multi-policy discount for parents with more than one fur baby and reimburses 90% of your costs on all eligible claims. In a head-to-head comparison with equal deductible and annual payout, our quote for Pumpkin coverage also came in lower than Fetch.

However, Fetch – Product Name Only stands out as the winner for pet owners who want more comprehensive coverage, such as pet dental insurance for every tooth, the ability to submit claims via phone app, or access to 24/7 customer support.

Compare Pumpkin Pet Insurance vs. Lemonade Pet Insurance

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only and Lemonade pet insurance have a lot of similarities when it comes to policy options. Both companies offer annual deductible options as low as $100 per year, and few pet owners will require more than Lemonade Pet Insurance – Product Name Only’s top-tier yearly payout limit of $100,000. For pet parents who want extra peace of mind, Pumpkin offers unlimited coverage.

Lemonade may appeal to phone-first pet owners, who prefer the company’s video claims process via its mobile app. However, Pumpkin also offers 100% digital claim submissions via its website. However, while Pumpkin also provides a phone line during business hours, Lemonade’s guide indicates all claims go through its mobile app.

Lemonade has one major detractor that helps Pumpkin stand out. Lemonade does not offer coverage in more than a dozen states throughout the U.S., nor is the insurer available in Canada. If an interstate move is possible, Pumpkin can go with your every step of the way. When accounting for preexisting condition exclusions, switching companies could be costly.

Methodology

For this review, we evaluated Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only’s depth and breadth of coverage, prices, optional add-ons, and customer reports on policies, customer service, and claim reimbursement. We compared Pumpkin to some of its most popular competitors on these and other bases. You can read more about our insurance rating methodology to see how we evaluate pet insurers.

Low premiums and sometimes high payouts mean most pet insurance companies are based on a love for pets. As such, it’s rare to find a pet insurance company that isn’t providing a good service. So we get into the details to separate competitors and see who comes out on top.

FAQs

What Expenses Are Excluded by Pumpkin Pet Insurance?

Pumpkin pet insurance – Product Name Only does not cover incurable preexisting health conditions, nor does the company reimburse owners for spaying and neutering. However, if your pet has “curable” conditions like ear infections, Pumpkin will provide coverage if the disease is asymptomatic for 180 days or more.

Does Pumpkin Pet Insurance Cover Prescriptions?

Pumpkin covers prescription food and medications prescribed for eligible health conditions. You can call Pumpkin’s customer support to get exact details and any clarification needed.

Does Pumpkin Pet Insurance Cover Fleas and Ticks?

Pumpkin pet wellness program covers a yearly blood test for pests such as fleas and ticks. If you have questions about your pet’s situation, we recommend calling Pumpkin’s customer service center.

Does Pumpkin Have A Waiting Period?

You’ll need to wait 14 days from your insurance policy enrollment date to file healthcare claims with Pumpkin. The company will not cover any events occurring before that date.

When Does Pumpkin Pet Insurance Kick In?

As with all insurance policies, you’ll have to wait a few days after purchasing your policy before any claim will be eligible for reimbursement. This is called a look-back period, and Pumpkin’s is just 14 days after the day you purchased your plan.

So if you purchase a policy on February 1, your policy effective date will be February 15. Buyers can then file a claim for any eligible incident or issue occurring on or after February 15.

Read the original article on Business Insider