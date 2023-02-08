Chelsea Handler Goes Off on ‘Miserable’ ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Comedy Central

After welcoming viewers to her first episode as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night, Chelsea Handler said, “This is where I get to spend a week talking shit about all the wackjobs and hot messes out there, but I do it sitting behind a desk because I’m a professional.”

Handler, who was not shy about her desire to succeed Trevor Noah as permanent host when she spoke to The Daily Beast last month, opened the show by taking on the Chinese spy balloon, George Santos’ latest lies and—most gleefully—the trials and tribulations of her congressional nemesis, “Capitol-storming Barbie” Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The comedian zeroed in on a recent interview Greene gave in which she whined that becoming a member of Congress has made her life “miserable,” adding, “Because this job is so demanding, it’s turned into practically year-round.”

