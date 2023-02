WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ethiopian-Australian comedian in shock after an audience member racially insulted him during a show by shouting a taboo insult and then waiting for him outside

Joe White was stunned when heckler yelled hated slurs at him

The audience noticeably gasped, White had to ‘de-escalate’

Worryingly, the audience member waited outside for the comedian

Comedian Joe White’s shock as audience member racially abuses him during Fringe World Festival show