Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Kim Kardashian reportedly earned up to $1 million speaking at a hedge fund conference weeks after speaking at Harvard about her private equity firm

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Kim Kardashian reportedly earned up to $1 million speaking at a hedge fund conference weeks after speaking at Harvard about her private equity firm

Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign includes two “The White Lotus” actresses.

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Kim Kardashian was a speaker at a hedge fund conference in Miami on January 31.
She reportedly made around $1 million for speaking at the event, an unnamed source told Page Six. 
Kardashian spoke about her private equity firm SKKY partners.

Kim Kardashian reportedly made around $1 million speaking at a hedge fund event in Miami, an unnamed source told Page Six.

The reality star turned business mogul spoke at the iConnections Global conference on January 31 about her private equity firm, SKKY Partners, which launched in October.

Kardashian launched the firm with former Carlyle Group partner Jay Sammons, known for investing in Beats By Dre and Supreme. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, is also a partner.

The firm will invest in consumer products, media, entertainment, hospitality, and luxury brands. Axios reported  SKKY plans to raise more than $1 billion for its debut fund, which will be put towards investing in or purchasing non-publicly traded companies.

 

Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections, a platform that connects allocators with fund managers looking to invest in businesses, did not verify the amount Kardashian made at the event, but said he appearance required two overflow rooms to accommodate all the people who wanted to watch her speak.

“I was happy to see so much support for a female fund manager in an industry dominated by men,”  Biscardi told Page Six. 

SKKY is just one of the multiple brands under Kardashian’s $1.8 billion empire, which includes her skincare line SKKN and her shapewear line, SKIMS. 

In January, Kardashian spoke at Harvard Business School about SKIMS in a lecture for a class called “Moving Beyond Direct to Consumer,” which used the brand — valued at 3.2 billion — as a case study.

Kardashian said she spoke about “our marketing, our challenges, and our greatest wins” in an Instagram post. 

 

SKKY Partners did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy