Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Gorden Tallis and Gary Belcher lash out at ‘hysteria’ surrounding Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
Footy legends Gorden Tallis, Gary Belcher and Mark Carroll lash out at the ‘hysteria’ surrounding Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton’s nightclub wrestling: ‘Who cares? Just pull your head in

NRL superstars arrested after public ‘struggle’ in Canberra
Both will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on February 22
Trio of former NRL greats believe the incident was a ‘storm in a teacup’

By Andrew Prentice for Daily Mail Australia

