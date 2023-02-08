WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Footy legends Gorden Tallis, Gary Belcher and Mark Carroll lash out at the ‘hysteria’ surrounding Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton’s nightclub wrestling: ‘Who cares? Just pull your head in

NRL superstars arrested after public ‘struggle’ in Canberra

Both will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on February 22

Trio of former NRL greats believe the incident was a ‘storm in a teacup’

Gorden Tallis and Gary Belcher lash out at ‘hysteria’ surrounding Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton