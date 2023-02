WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

KEF has refreshed its premium R-series speaker range with a new set of devices for 2023. The line-up features audio engineering upgrades to deliver superior stereo or home theater sound, whether you want a new set of speakers that fit on a bookshelf or on the stand on the floor.

KEF’s new Dolby Atmos speakers include an ‘acoustic black hole’ for better sound