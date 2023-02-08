President Biden expected to visit Poland this month to mark one year since Putin invated Russia

Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
President Biden to ‘visit Poland this month’ to celebrate one year since Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Poland in late February to commemorate the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Trip has not been confirmed until an official announcement by the White House and plans are subject to change
Trip is intended to draw attention to Ukraine’s persistence against Russia’s military campaign and demonstrate continued US support for Ukraine

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

