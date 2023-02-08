‘Perfect Match’ Is Netflix’s Craven Attempt to Create Its Own Bachelorverse

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Netflix

How many times is Netflix going to put Francesca Farago on my screen? As many as it takes, it seems, for her to become a minor celebrity. But it’s not just Francesca; Netflix’s latest reality dating show, Perfect Match (premiering Valentine’s Day), makes good on a strategy Netflix has been quietly testing for years: plunging cast members from almost every reality series Netflix has ever made into one shared dating pool. What better way to create your own tier of C-list celebrities than to show us their faces over and over again?

Netflix has been planting the seeds of this shared universe for years. Remember when Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch showed up on The Circle Season 2 in spring 2021? And do you also remember when Francesca—also of Too Hot to Handle fame (infamy?)—showed up on Love Is Blind: After the Altar just a couple months after that, when she crashed a mixer with Damian Powers? (All three of these people appear on Perfect Match, by the way.)

Perfect Match’s cast seems to include a representative from almost every Netflix reality show: Love Is Blind, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, The Circle France, Twentysomethings, Selling Tampa, and The Ultimatum. Much like Bachelor in Paradise, Perfect Match appears to be taking the Bratz doll approach to reality dating: put some familiar, pouty faces on screen and see what happens when different pairs mash their faces together.

