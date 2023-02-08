WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

While serving as mayor in 2021, Bill de Blasio was right to impose a COVID vaccination mandate on everyone employed by the New York City municipal government. And during his time as mayor, Eric Adams was right to uphold the claim for the past year and successfully defend it in court. The “no jab, no job” rule is consistently enforced by state and federal courts.

‘No jab, no job’ did the job: The COVID vaccine mandate was the smart policy, so keep it handy