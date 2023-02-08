Elite School Head and 7-Year-Old Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report

Naveed Barakzai/Maxal Photography via Wikimedia Commons

Police believe the head teacher of an elite private school in England was shot dead by her husband, who then murdered their 7-year-old daughter and used the gun to kill himself, according to a report.

The bodies of Emma Pattison, her husband, George, and daughter, Lettie, were found in their family home on the grounds of Epsom College in southern England on Sunday. Police now think George is responsible for the deaths, the BBC reports.

Late on Saturday evening, Emma Pattison reportedly made a distressed call to a family member. But the 45-year-old head teacher, her 39-year-old husband, and her daughter were all dead by the time the loved one arrived. Gunshots were heard before the trio were found in the early hours.

