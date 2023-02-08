Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Variable life insurance has a cash value portion that’s invested in the stock market.

Flashpop/Getty Images

Variable life insurance is a permanent life insurance vehicle that relies on the stock market.

Premiums may be higher with variable life insurance.

The higher average returns should be balanced against the higher risk with variable life insurance.

There are two basic types of life insurance: permanent life and term life. Term life insurance only lasts for a specific timeframe, while permanent life insurance never expires and has a cash value component in addition to the death benefit. You can take a loan on the cash value or use it as collateral during your lifetime. This is why permanent life insurance is considerably more expensive than term life insurance.

However, within the two umbrellas sit a wide network of life insurance policies that can be customized to meet diverse needs. Although whole life insurance is often used synonymously with permanent life insurance, whole life, universal life, and variable life are all types of permanent life insurance. Other permanent life insurance policies are a variation of these three products. Most policies can be further customized with life insurance riders.

What Is Variable Life Insurance?

The big difference between the types of permanent life insurance policies is how they manage the cash value — either in the insurance company’s portfolio, stocks, or options. This affects monthly premiums, potential value, and the duration of payments.

Monthly premiums: Monthly premiums can be fixed or variable. As with other facets of your life insurance policy, the more flexible you are, the greater your returns can be.Potential value: A whole life insurance policy has a set premium that pays out upon your death. Waiting periods may apply for full benefits. If you die before that, companies typically return the premiums you paid. Regardless of how long you live, though, your policy value will never go above that value. Variable policies can build cash value over time.Duration of payments: At a certain point, you can be “paid up” on a whole life insurance policy. In other words, you’ve paid the entire amount you’re responsible for. Variable policies allow you to pay into it for the rest of your life. It depends on how much you want your policy to grow. Just note, variable life insurance’s cash value is invested in the stock market.

Variable life is a type of permanent life insurance that lets you control how your policy’s cash value earns interest. It was created for people who were dissatisfied with their fixed whole life insurance or universal life insurance options. Instead of being invested with the insurance company, the cash value portion of a variable life insurance policy is invested in the stock market. If the market does well, you do well, but if it goes south, so does your cash value.

Mark Williams, CEO of Brokers International, said a variable life policy is akin to a 401(k) in that you can move stocks from sub-accounts to a money market account on a regular basis. However, he said that if the market doesn’t do well this can backfire in later years. Much like you’d see with a strong 401K, investments in a buyer’s early years can be more aggressive and risky. On the other hand, older policyholders may switch to more conservative approaches to maintain value.

Types of permanent life insuranceBest forWhere is money invested?Whole lifeGuaranteeing exact same premium for the life of the policyIn your insurance company’s portfolioUniversal lifeThe flexibility to change your premium, death benefit, and cash value over timeIn your insurance company’s portfolioGuaranteed UniversalFlexibility of a universal life policy with guaranteed rates of whole lifeIn your insurance company’s portfolioIndexed UniversalLike universal life instead of interest rates in fixed indexed marketFixed index stocks and optionsVariable lifeInvesting your cash value in the stock market rather than your insurance companyStock marketVariable universal lifeThe flexibility to change your death benefit, investing in the stock market rather than your insurance companyStock market

You Can Add Riders to Your Variable Life Insurance Policy

All types of permanent life insurance policies, including variable life insurance, offer optional riders that you can choose to add. This can’t be done with term life insurance policies. Some buyers choose not to take on the additional cost, but each rider has significant value.

Some riders include:

Waiver of premium: allows you to pause your premium payments if you are sick, hurt, or disabledLong-term care: lets you use the policy’s death benefit toward assisted living during your lifetime (such as in-home care or a nursing facility)Family rider: puts the entire family under one policyAccelerated death benefit/living benefits: Depending on which company you use, it may fly under either name. The purpose remains the same. If you’re diagnosed with a terminal illness, you can pull money out of your policy early to pay medical bills, living costs, and otherwise care for yourself and your loved ones. Some term policies now allow buyers to add accelerated death benefits riders.Waiver of premium rider: waives your premium if you’re disabled and cannot pay the premium. It would prevent a lapse and protect your death benefit.Accidental death rider: Riders can be added to pay an additional benefit if you die in a covered accident.

You need to add any riders up front, when you first get your policy. Some companies will try to promote the idea of cheap term policies with no riders. However, as you can see, riders often provide protections for unpredicted life events that happen every day.

Quick tip: Before purchasing a life insurance policy, you should speak with a financial advisor — and your account — to make sure it’s providing the benefits and coverage you need.

How to Use Life Insurance Cash Value

You can use the cash value of a variable life insurance policy during your lifetime. Common uses include paying your children’s college tuition, funding a business, or purchasing a second home. Some buyers also use life insurance as a retirement planning tool, funding part or all of their retirement with the accrued value. Due to these features, permanent life insurance can function as an investment and wealth-building tool. Many financial planners would even rate it as the best fnancial planning tool available to consumers.

Who Needs Permanent Life Insurance?

High net worth individuals (those with at least $1 million in liquid assets) often have permanent life insurance policies for tax benefits, endowments, and gifts. The cost is considerably more than term life insurance because permanent life insurance is also a wealth-building tool. Variable life is riskier than other permanent life policies, because it invests in the stock market.

However, a $1 million policy may be more accessible to the average consumer than you think. The earlier you buy, the lower your monthly premiums will be as premiums are based on a much longer lifespan than you might think. If you buy when you’re 20, your premium could be under $100 with a substantial benefit for retirement, financial planning, and ultimately your death benefit. If you’re willing to pay more, your potential benefit would only rise. Buyers should never assume a policy is out of reach until they’ve talked to an experienced life insurance agent.

Williams also suggests a combination of permanent and term life insurance. For example, if you have $200,000 in permanent life and $300,000 in term for 20 years, at the end of 20 years the term life insurance policy goes away but you still have your $200,000 permanent policy that has earned cash value.

If you’re considering variable life insurance, it’s wise to consult an accountant and financial advisor to determine which policy is best for you and advise you of the tax benefits and implications. It’s worth taking the time to find the best policy for you, because once you’ve signed on the dotted line, it’s a lot more difficult to make changes if you need to adjust your coverage.

Read the original article on Business Insider