Nike is teaming up with Tiffany & Co. on a $400 shoe. Sneakerheads aren’t impressed.

Nike

Nike and Tiffany & Co have confirmed a new collaboration sneaker.

The sneaker will reportedly release this spring at a retail price of $400.

So far, sneakerheads are not impressed.

It’s official. A Nike and Tiffany & Co collaboration sneaker is on the way.

Both companies took to social media over the weekend to advertise the collaboration. In separate Instagram posts, the retailers revealed the shoe box for the upcoming sneaker. Nike and Tiffany also took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s print edition of The New York Times featuring the words “A Legendary Pair.”

The sneaker, dubbed the Nike Air Force 1 Low Tiffany & Co. “1837,” features an all-black suede on the upper with a swoosh in Tiffany blue, the light medium robin egg blue of the brand’s jewelry boxes, according to unofficial images leaked online.

The collaboration has been rumored for weeks but is now expected to release this spring and retail for $400. Shoe quantities will be very limited, according to Sole Retriever.

The shoe marks Tiffany & Co’s first collaboration with Nike. But in 2005, the jeweler’s banner colors were the inspiration for the Diamond Supply Co and Nike SB Dunk lauded by skateboarders and sneakerheads alike. Resale for the shoe starts at $1,850 on StockX.

The collab comes as Tiffany works to shake off its old-fashioned image and attract younger customers. Tiffany has worked on a number of collabs since LVMH acquired the brand in 2021. including partnering with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

So far, sneaker collectors on Twitter are not as impressed with the upcoming Nike and Tiffany & Co. collaboration. Some are calling the shoe design lazy. LVMH brands Dior and Louis Vuitton have released their own collaborations in recent years with Nike on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1, respectively. Each retailed at $2,000.

Correction: February 3, 2023 — A previous version of this story misrepresented the relationship between Gucci and Nike. Gucci has not officially collaborated with Nike on a sneaker release. The updated story includes information on Nike’s collaboration with LVMH brands Dior and Louis Vuitton.

