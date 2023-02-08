Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
This Hypnotizing Spiral Galaxy Can Tell Us How Stars Are Born

Feb 7, 2023 , , ,
ESO/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/PHANGS

You’re going to want to set aside a few minutes today to take a deep breath and get lost in this amazing new photo. Behold NGC 4303: a spiral galaxy 55 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation. It is absolutely hypnotizing.

The new image was built out of data collected by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) situated high in the Chilean Andes. This is far from the first ever photo of NGC 4303, but it has never before been depicted in such a vibrant fashion before. You can see a radiant, golden glow emanating from the center of the galaxy’s core and streaming outwards—outlining the structure of the stellar gas from which stars form. The tendrils in blue show off stars that have already been formed and evolved.

These new colors are thanks to ALMA’s ability to peer at NGC 4303 in other wavelengths in order to give it better definition and determine what kind of elements it’s composed of. Previous images of the galaxy, like this one taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, are beautiful in their own right, but the intense light makes it difficult to truly discern the composition and structure.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

