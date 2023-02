WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Drop, a company known for manufacturing and selling enthusiast keyboards and audiophile products, is adding another mechanical keyboard to its The Lord of the Rings-licensed line of peripherals. Today the brand drops the new and aptly named Black Speech keyboard, which, as the name suggests, is based on the Dark Lord himself, Sauron.

Drop launches new Lord of the Rings mechanical keyboard worthy of Mordor