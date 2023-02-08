Armie Hammer Rape Accuser Blasts His ‘Manipulative’ Interview

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Efrosina “Effie” Angelova, who in 2021 accused Armie Hammer of abusing and raping her, has hit back against the actor’s recent interview in which he said he tried to commit suicide.

Two years ago, multiple women came forward to accuse Hammer of bad behavior. At least two additional women besides Angelova—Hammer’s exes Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich—have accused him of abuse. None of the women have filed criminal complaints, and Angelova is the only one of these women to accuse Hammer of rape. Hammer has denied the women’s allegations from the beginning; as he announced his departure from the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding, he called them “bullshit claims” and said he would not respond to them. Last week, however, the actor sat down with Air Mail to do just that, opening up for the first time about the scandal.

During the interview, Hammer repeated his denial that he’d ever engaged in or derived pleasure from the idea of nonconsensual sex. When asked if it’s fair to say he was emotionally abusive to his accusers, the actor replied, “One million percent.” He further revealed that at the age of 13, a pastor sexually abused him. And he said that in the wake of the women’s abuse allegations against him in February 2021, he attempted suicide.

Read more at The Daily Beast.