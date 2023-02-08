Breville’s Bambino Espresso Maker Turned Me Into a Bona Fide Java Snob

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Breville.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a bona fide espresso connoisseur, you’ve probably heard of Breville’s luxe line of espresso machines. As someone new to at-home espresso-making, I was looking for a solid, entry-level espresso machine that wouldn’t break the bank, but would also yield the fancy coffee shop quality espresso I’ve come to expect. After extensive research, I decided on the Breville Bambino, so naturally, when the brand offered me the opportunity to test one, I accepted. The Bambino is a stylish, chrome single-cup countertop espresso maker. Breville offers two models—the Bambino ($350) and the Bambino Plus ($500).

The primary differences between the two are the Plus’ full automation as compared to the original’s partially automated process, the water tank capacity (1.5 quarts v. 2 quarts), and the price ($300 v. $400). Some owners and reviewers have commented that the drip tray seems more solid on the original model than on the Plus model, which is the one Breville provided for this review, but I certainly had no complaints, and the clean-up from the automatic cleaning process is simple.

Read more at The Daily Beast.