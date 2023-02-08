Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Breville’s Bambino Espresso Maker Turned Me Into a Bona Fide Java Snob

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , , ,
Breville’s Bambino Espresso Maker Turned Me Into a Bona Fide Java Snob

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Breville.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re a casual coffee drinker or a bona fide espresso connoisseur, you’ve probably heard of Breville’s luxe line of espresso machines. As someone new to at-home espresso-making, I was looking for a solid, entry-level espresso machine that wouldn’t break the bank, but would also yield the fancy coffee shop quality espresso I’ve come to expect. After extensive research, I decided on the Breville Bambino, so naturally, when the brand offered me the opportunity to test one, I accepted. The Bambino is a stylish, chrome single-cup countertop espresso maker. Breville offers two models—the Bambino ($350) and the Bambino Plus ($500).

The primary differences between the two are the Plus’ full automation as compared to the original’s partially automated process, the water tank capacity (1.5 quarts v. 2 quarts), and the price ($300 v. $400). Some owners and reviewers have commented that the drip tray seems more solid on the original model than on the Plus model, which is the one Breville provided for this review, but I certainly had no complaints, and the clean-up from the automatic cleaning process is simple.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy