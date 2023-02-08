Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore

REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.

Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.

“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on the territory of Poland.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

