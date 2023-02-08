Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association.

That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.

One active professional hockey player described the move to The Daily Beast as “a little janky.” Another league insider said the deal was understood to have been wrapped up Monday night, despite players remaining in the dark in an “incredibly secretive” process by league standards.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy