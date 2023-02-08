Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association.

That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.

One active professional hockey player described the move to The Daily Beast as “a little janky.” Another league insider said the deal was understood to have been wrapped up Monday night, despite players remaining in the dark in an “incredibly secretive” process by league standards.

