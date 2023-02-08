Tula’s Mineral Magic Is the Only Sunscreen I’ll Wear on My Face—Here’s Why

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tula.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there ever was any advice I could offer my younger self, it would be to wear sunscreen and to wear it vigorously, especially on my face. Though I mostly avoided tanning beds and traumatic sunburns in my youth, I neglected to include sunscreen as part of my daily beauty routine for a long time, and my fair skin has suffered all the more for it.

For a long time, I avoided wearing sunscreen on my face unless it was absolutely necessary because I was worried the protective lotion would clog my pores, cause my skin to break out, leave my skin feeling super greasy, and not blend well with my makeup. And to be honest, the sunscreen products that were available even just a decade ago were nowhere near as effective, light, non-greasy, and skin-friendly as today’s products are. Lucky for me, I’ve now clued into the benefits and necessities of including a broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen in my daily skincare routine, and my face has never been more grateful for the extra layer of protection from the damaging effects of the sun.

