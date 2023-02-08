Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

High Schooler Aghast by N-Word Article in Her Holocaust Class

By

Feb 7, 2023 , , , , ,
High Schooler Aghast by N-Word Article in Her Holocaust Class

YouTube: WLNS

A Michigan high school student has called out her teacher for passing out racist reading material in a history class that was supposed to be about the Holocaust.

The two-page article, obtained by local news outlet WLNS Lansing, contains dozens of references to the N-word in songs and racist passages. While the Mason school district explained the materials were being used to illustrate instances of racism, the student says they were presented without enough context to a classroom full of white kids.

“The article is about all the words that these white people came up with to call us and drag [Black people] down,” the Mason High School student told WLNS.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy