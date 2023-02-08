High Schooler Aghast by N-Word Article in Her Holocaust Class

YouTube: WLNS

A Michigan high school student has called out her teacher for passing out racist reading material in a history class that was supposed to be about the Holocaust.

The two-page article, obtained by local news outlet WLNS Lansing, contains dozens of references to the N-word in songs and racist passages. While the Mason school district explained the materials were being used to illustrate instances of racism, the student says they were presented without enough context to a classroom full of white kids.

“The article is about all the words that these white people came up with to call us and drag [Black people] down,” the Mason High School student told WLNS.

