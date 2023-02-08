A spiritual healer built a Joshua Tree house inspired by domes made for living in outer space. It’s on the market for $2.1 million — take a look inside.

Trent Teigen and Robbie Ralph
An otherworldly home in Joshua Tree that looks like a cluster of rocks is seeking $2.1 million.
The house is made of earth and took seven years to build using a method developed for NASA.
In the meantime, the house is available for short-term stays, with rates starting at $780 per night.
Jeffrey Weiss, the current owner, bought the house in October 2020 for $808,500, per listing records. This is the first time that he’s listing the property for sale.
Houses in Joshua Tree have a median listing home price of $440,000, according to real-estate data platform Realtor.com. There are currently 181 single-family homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $119,999 to $18 million. The Bonita Domes property is the third most expensive listing in the area.
The structures were built primarily using excavated earth from the site, Starr, a drum-maker and spiritual healer, wrote on her website.
Khalili founded the California Institute of Earth Architecture, or CalEarth, a nonprofit organization that researches and develops sustainable building designs, in 1991.
He developed the SuperAdobe building system by integrating “traditional earth architecture with contemporary global safety requirements,” according to the CalEarth website.
Inspired by Khalili’s work, Starr decided to adopt his building method to create a SuperAdobe house of her own.
Starr wrote on her website that she connected with Khalili’s building philosophy after attending a one-week workshop hosted by CalEarth in 2010, and bought the blueprints so she could build her own home.
Starr completed the house in 2014 and lived there for the next six years, until 2020.
The property is well-suited to be an events space where weddings and parties can be held, he added.
Rates start at $780 per night through Airbnb.