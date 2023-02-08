7 more Memphis police officers are facing internal investigations over Tyre Nichols’ death. 6 cops have already been fired.

People protest in Memphis following the release of video showing the deadly encounter between police and Tyre Nichols.

Shameka Wilson for Insider

Memphis police are investigating 7 more officers in connection with Tyre Nichols’ death.

A spokesperson for the city of Memphis confirmed the investigation to Insider.

Five officers have already been charged with murdering Nichols, and an additional officer was fired.

Seven more Memphis police officers are facing internal investigations and possible discipline over the killing of Tyre Nichols.

“The administrative investigation is solely to determine if City policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken,” Jennifer Sink, the Chief Legal Officer for the City of Memphis, told Insider in an emailed statement.

The city has not released the names of the seven officers, identified the departmental policies that they may have violated, or said what their roles were in the traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death.

At this point, an administrative investigation is in it’s early stages. As of the Tuesday city counsel meeting, the officers had not yet even received written notice of any violations they are accused of.

Six officers with the Memphis Police Department have already been fired, and 5 of those have been charged with murder after brutally beating Tyre Nichols on January 7.

Nichols died in a city hospital 3 days later.

Four of the five officers who were charged in Nichols’ death had prior departmental violations on their record at the time of the incident.

Nichols’ death has sparked national unrest and protests against police brutality.

Nichols’ parents will be guests of Jill Biden at the State of the Union on Tuesday night.

