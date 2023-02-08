WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alex Murdaugh’s defense found the focus group had a “very hard time” believing the state’s claim that a disgraced legal heir killed his wife and son to distract from “money problems,” former attorney general says

Charlie Condon said undermining the prosecution’s motivation produced ‘the best’ result for the defense when running tests

The state alleges Murdaugh shot Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, in their hunting lodge to divert attention from the millions he embezzled from his law firm

But Condon said the defense felt ‘a lot of people struggle to believe that’

Alex Murdaugh’s defense found focus group had ‘a really hard time believing’ alleged motivation