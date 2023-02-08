Intruder Breaks Into Air Force One Facility, Resident Opens Fire

MARYLAND – An intruder entered the premises of Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One and the nation’s most sensitive military assets, on Monday and was fired upon by a resident, according to a statement from the base.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. when a man gained unauthorized access to a housing area. A resident discharged a firearm and security forces arrived to apprehend the intruder. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement. No further details were available.

