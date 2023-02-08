Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
Chilling Pic Shows Gabby Petito Had Obvious Injuries When Cops Let Laundrie Go

Parker & McConkie

Attorneys for Gabby Petito’s family have released a photo allegedly taken just moments before Utah cops pulled Petito and Brian Laundrie over in a fateful domestic violence call that ended with Laundrie being let go.

The disturbing selfie, part of a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department, shows Petito visibly bruised with red marks across her face. The photo was taken on Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:37 p.m.—16 minutes before body-cam footage captured an interaction between Moab police and the young couple, according to Petito’s family.

Petito and Laundrie, who were on a cross-country road trip in a converted camper van, were pulled over after two separate witnesses reported seeing concerning behavior between the couple. However, after interviewing them separately, Officers Daniel Robbins and Eric Pratt determined that Petito was the primary aggressor and simply ordered the couple to spend a night apart.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

