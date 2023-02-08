Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
Joe Rogan Sparks Backlash for Pushing Antisemitic ‘Money’ Trope

Joe Rogan Sparks Backlash for Pushing Antisemitic ‘Money’ Trope

The Joe Rogan Experience

Conspiracy-peddling podcaster Joe Rogan, who signed a $200 million deal with Spotify in 2020, is once again in hot water—this time for pushing the well-known antisemitic trope that Jewish people are greedy and “into money.”

Rogan, who apologized last year for his repeated use of the N-word, has a lengthy history of making bigoted and antisemitic remarks on his mega-popular podcast, which currently boasts an average of 11 million listeners. Last year, the podcaster claimed that Kyrie Irving shouldn’t have been punished for his antisemitic posts while complaining that Kanye West was being “censored” during his anti-Jewish meltdown.

He continued that ignominious tradition during a recent episode this past weekend.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

