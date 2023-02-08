CALIFORNIA – United Airlines Flight 2664, a Boeing 737, had to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after take-off due to a laptop fire in the cabin, FOX 5 reported.

The plane, en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, landed safely at 7:30 a.m. and emergency crews responded immediately.

The San Diego Fire Department reported that the fire was caused by an external battery pack, which was contained in a fire bag to prevent spread.

Four passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while two declined transportation. United Airlines stated that the transported passengers were flight attendants, and they are working to get the rest of the passengers to their destinations.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the fire.

The post 4 People Hospitalized After Battery Fire In United Plane Cabin appeared first on Breaking911.