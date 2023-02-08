Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Mom’s Searches Show She Plotted to Strangle Her Kids, Prosecutors Say

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , ,
Mom’s Searches Show She Plotted to Strangle Her Kids, Prosecutors Say

Plymouth County District Court

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her young children last month, allegedly checked her Apple Maps app to make sure her husband—whom she sent to pick up dinner and meds from CVS—would be away long enough for her to strangle her kids before he returned.

Prosecutors used that allegation on Tuesday to argue that Clancy, 32, orchestrated the triple homicide of her children on Jan. 24—sending her husband away just long enough for her to kill 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan before she threw herself out of a second-story window.

“The defendant did not take advantage of the situation when her husband left the home that night,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said. “She created the situation. And she used Apple Maps to make sure she had enough time to strangle each child before her husband returned from where she sent him.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy