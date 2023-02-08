Mom’s Searches Show She Plotted to Strangle Her Kids, Prosecutors Say

Plymouth County District Court

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her young children last month, allegedly checked her Apple Maps app to make sure her husband—whom she sent to pick up dinner and meds from CVS—would be away long enough for her to strangle her kids before he returned.

Prosecutors used that allegation on Tuesday to argue that Clancy, 32, orchestrated the triple homicide of her children on Jan. 24—sending her husband away just long enough for her to kill 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan before she threw herself out of a second-story window.

“The defendant did not take advantage of the situation when her husband left the home that night,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said. “She created the situation. And she used Apple Maps to make sure she had enough time to strangle each child before her husband returned from where she sent him.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.