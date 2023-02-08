Half of us can’t recall last time we laughed… and a third haven’t had a giggle in the last MONTH

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
That’s no joke: half of us can’t remember the last time we laughed… and a third haven’t even giggled in the past MONTH, survey shows
Nearly half of Britons can’t remember the last time they laughed out loud
The average Briton laughs just three times a week, according to a new survey
Those who want to laugh will probably succeed by watching a funny meme
