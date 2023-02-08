Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Half of us can’t recall last time we laughed… and a third haven’t had a giggle in the last MONTH

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
Half of us can’t recall last time we laughed… and a third haven’t had a giggle in the last MONTH

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

That’s no joke: half of us can’t remember the last time we laughed… and a third haven’t even giggled in the past MONTH, survey shows

Nearly half of Britons can’t remember the last time they laughed out loud
The average Briton laughs just three times a week, according to a new survey
Those who want to laugh will probably succeed by watching a funny meme

By Emma Powell

Half of us can’t recall last time we laughed… and a third haven’t had a giggle in the last MONTH

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy