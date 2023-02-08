The Navy is conducting a comprehensive operation to retrieve all pieces of the large Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina.

The operation involves underwater drones, warships, and inflatable vessels. EOD Group 2 sailors are seen in recent Navy photos pulling in parts of the balloon using a rigid hull inflatable boat.

US NAVY

General VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, stated that the teams are taking precautions for potential explosive rigging.

The 200-ft tall balloon carried a long sensor package, estimated to be the size of a small regional jet, and the Navy is using ships to search for remaining parts and gather information about the Chinese sensors.

The debris is scattered in 50-ft deep waters that cover an area of 15 football fields.

The post Chinese Balloon Recovery Photos Released, Showing Closest Glimpse Yet appeared first on Breaking911.