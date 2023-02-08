The 72 best Valentine’s Day gifts for your wife, from classically romantic to unique

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Gifts are a great way to celebrate your wife, whether it’s for Valentine’s Day, your anniversary, her birthday, or “just because.” From something romantic to sweep her off her feet to a practical gift she’ll use every day, there are many thoughtful presents to show how much you treasure her.

With so many options online when it comes to gifting, finding something worthwhile can be a tall order. We’ve taken out the guesswork with meaningful options across several categories to cater to your wife’s unique interests. Whether she is tech-savvy or loves to cook, she’s sure to appreciate any of the below gifts, no matter the occasion.

Browse all of the best gifts for your wife below, or jump to a specific gift category here:

A cooking class for you to take together Cozymeal/Instagram Cozymeal Cooking Classes Cozy up (pun intended) during a cooking class together and enjoy a delicious meal you work together to create. From making fresh pasta to baking the perfect pie, Cozymeal offers a wide assortment of classes led by professional chefs across more than 20 major cities.

A custom portrait of you two Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Love Is In The Air Custom Portrait Commission this cute, cartoony portrait of you both floating away with heart-shaped balloons. All you have to do is pick the physical attributes that fit you both, and the artist will create an illustration that captures those lovey-dovey feelings.

A card game to bring you closer Crystal Cox/Insider BestSelf Intimacy Card Deck These cards offer sweet prompts to bring you closer, like “Describe our first kiss” and “What’s something you thought when we first met that you no longer believe is true?”

A monogrammed portable wine table Mark and Graham Mark & Graham Heart Portable Wine Picnic Table Make picnics more romantic and fun with this heart-shaped mini table (which you can have monogrammed with your wife’s initials or both of yours). It holds a bottle of wine as well as two glasses, with room to spare for additional snacks.

An enchanting candle Diptyque Facebook Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle A scent from Diptyque is a classic gift — and for good reason. The aromas are unique, without being overpowering. This tangy scent with flowery accents is just right for an everyday smell that’s still romantic. You can also find more of our favorite candle brands here.

A Jenga game that brings you closer Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Falling for You Personalized Couple’s Game For Jenga lovers, each wooden block has a different engraved challenge for couples, from conversation starters to physical actions. You can also add up to five custom blocks with your own questions or prompts.

A fresh bouquet of flowers UrbanStems UrbanStems Floral Bouquet UrbanStems is the best flower delivery service we’ve tested for its high-quality, vibrant flowers and quick delivery. If your wife hates the upkeep of fresh flowers, you can also get a dried bouquet that’ll last a lot longer.

A modern twist on love letters Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods How Do I Love Thee From A-Z Fill in the blanks about why you love your spouse. This little book holds 26 prompts, from A to Z, that let you express why you love and appreciate her. It’s all bound together as a small book that she can have as a thoughtful keepsake forever.

A DNA kit to connect with her family roots Amazon Ancestry DNA Kit Give your wife the meaningful gift of learning more about her roots and family history with an Ancestry DNA Kit. She’ll be able to discover her own DNA story with a few easy steps and get results in 6-8 weeks.

A thoughtful piece of home decor Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Hand Embroidered State Pillows Give her some state pride with one of these beautiful pillows hand embroidered with each state’s cities, towns, famous sites, cultural icons, and more. Pick a state that means something to her like where she was born, went to college, or where you met. These vibrant pillows are so unique; they’ll look great in your home and are definite conversation starters.

A sentimental map Grafomap Grafomap Custom Map Make her a totally custom map of one of her favorite places. Pick your location, then get to customizing. Grafomap lets you choose your own colors, write your own labels, and zoom in or out for a map that is 100% unique.

A collection of your best memories Mixbook Mixbook Photo Book Even though it has become so easy to scroll through old photos with your phone on Facebook and Instagram, there is something special about a tangible photo book that you can look at. These are nice to leave around the house, flip through every now and then, and be reminded of the memories that fill the pages. You can check out our favorite photo book services here.

A portable printer Amazon HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer If your wife is always documenting moments on her smartphone, she’ll love having the opportunity to turn all of those memories into real prints. All she has to do is connect her phone to the printer with Bluetooth, then quickly print her favorites into physical prints she can hang up or frame. Pick out a favorite photo of the two of you to get her started and add an extra special touch.

A nostalgic trip down memory lane Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer Dive headfirst into some nostalgia with a reel viewer like the ones you had as a child. Customize the reel with pictures of your favorite memories. It’s a really fun way to reminisce about the past and is sure to get you and your spouse feeling sentimental.

A custom birth chart book Birthdate Co. Birthdate Co. The Birthdate Book Whether your wife is hardcore into astrology or has a passing interest in knowing their moon sign, this beautiful book is bound to be a hit. All you have to do is know their time and location of birth to get a 70-page guide to their chart and what it says about their personality and future. As a bonus, you can add a special message to the front page.

A customized name plate necklace Catbird Catbird Tiniest Name Necklace This dainty nameplate necklace makes for a thoughtful and personalized gift that your wife will treasure for years to come. Each piece is made in New York City using 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold for a beautiful and timeless look.

Customizable haircare Function of Beauty Function of Beauty Gift Card Function of Beauty revolutionizes haircare by creating a custom line of shampoo and conditioner that’s based on hair type and goals. With a gift card, they can choose the formula’s color and fragrance as well as add personalized details like their name on the bottle. If they choose to subscribe, their first bottle will be 30% off with free shipping included. Read our full review of Function of Beauty here.

A pottery starter kit Sculpd Sculpd Pottery Starter Bundle If your wife enjoys getting crafty, this starter kit just might help her discover a new pottery passion. Every kit comes with 2 kilograms of air-dry clay, which is enough to make two different pieces. She can choose from projects like planters, ring dishes, vases, and more.

A wearable blanket Amazon The Comfy Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket She’ll never be cold again thanks to this super cozy wearable blanket. Perfect for lounging around the house or cuddling up at night, it comes in numerous color and pattern options to suit her tastes.

A cute, custom gift box Amazon Greetabl Gift Box Greetabl is the spot for times when you want to give those “just because” kind of gifts. The box also functions as a greeting card, to which you can add your own personal photos. You can pick two small gifts from a group of curated items like Sugarfina gummies or sweet-smelling soap. It’s a small gift with the opportunity to add a lot of personal touches.

A curated box of surprises Breobox Brēō box One-Time Gift Purchase Brēō box is a service that makes curated boxes full of unique and actually useful items. The contents of the box are always different, centering around everyday essentials, fitness, health, and tech items — all of which are always seasonal. If they love the first box, you can even gift them a subscription.

A heart-shaped Le Creuset Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart Le Creuset pans are already fantastic pieces of cookware to invest in, but the brand’s heart-shaped offerings make the gift even more special. You can get a bigger cast iron pot or skillet, but all will be equally great for serving that date night dinner.

A mystery chocolate subscription box Mystery Chocolate Mystery Chocolate Subscription Box (3 Months) The perfect gift for any chocolate lover, this subscription box not only delivers a variety of delectable treats every month but includes a fun tasting game. The chocolates arrive in mystery wrapping along with helpful tasting hints and guessing cards, which you then submit to discover the unique flavor selection. There are three-, six-, and 12- month subscription offerings, so it can truly be the gift that keeps on giving.

A fill-in recipe journal Papier Papier Bon Appétit Recipe Journal Whether it’s a family recipe or new dishes to try out, this recipe journal stores every one of her delicious dishes and favorite restaurants. Stash every breakfast, lunch, dinner, or treat recipe in one place with this thoughtful gift for your wife.

A tasty cake for special occasions Milk Bar Milk Bar Cakes Congratulate her on her special day or huge achievement with a delicious Milk Bar cake. A sweet Milk Bar cake that tastes irresistible will make her fall in love with you all over again. These cakes made our list of the All-Time Best products we tested.

Coffee from around the world Driftaway Driftaway Coffee Explorer Box At the intersection of globetrotter and coffee connoisseur is this sample set. This box contains five unique coffees sourced from around the world, which vary depending on the season and other conditions. It’s a great gift that’ll make morning coffee a little more exciting.

A ‘just because’ toast Wine.com La Marca Prosecco Celebrating someone you love is an opportune time to pop open a bottle of bubbly. This bottle is well-priced, and though it’s not the fanciest gift on its own, it’ll pair nicely with something else from this list.

A high-tech spice grinder Amazon FinaMill Spice Grinder This nifty battery-operated spice grinder expertly grinds up dried spices and herbs at various coarseness with the simple touch of a button. Just pop in the interchangeable and refillable pods and enjoy freshly ground pepper, minced garlic, finely chopped onion, and more.

A gift to satisfy any wife’s sweet tooth Sugarfina Sugarfina Champagne Bears Treat your wife to some of the cutest sweet treats around. Sugarfina makes adorable gummies inspired by — and sometimes infused with — alcohol like champagne and rosé. They’re just as pretty to look at as they are delicious to eat.

Something small but sweet Amazon Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey This sweet and spicy honey will be a welcome addition to your kitchen. It’s a thoughtful gift for an adventurous foodie who’ll appreciate this hand-infused, locally made update to the classic sweetener.

A taste of Japan by way of yummy snacks Bokksu Bokksu Snack Subscription (3 Months) If they love exploring new cultures through food, they’ll appreciate this curated box of gourmet Japanese snacks. In this Bokksu box, your wife can expect to find between 10 to 14 snacks, a tea pairing, and an in-depth guide that details every product included.

Fancy olive oil that’ll instantly elevate any dish Brightland Brightland Alive Olive Oil If they spend a lot of time in the kitchen, they probably already know the merits of high-quality olive oil. A drizzle of Alive from Brightland adds a vibrant, zesty flavor to any dish, plus the beautiful bottle will look great on display in their kitchen.

A handheld milk frother Amazon Aerolatte Handheld Milk Frother You know how she takes her morning coffee, so why not make it a little easier to get a rich, frothy cappuccino at home? It’s a little gadget that can make a huge difference in her morning ritual.

A cookbook that’ll inspire her next cheese plate Amazon “Platters and Boards” by Shelly Westerhausen She’s already the hostess with the mostest, but that doesn’t mean she won’t appreciate some inspiration for how to make her famous cheese plates and charcuterie boards even better. This book is filled with plenty of party-ready spreads along with the perfect meat and drink pairings for every platter.

A really nice apron Food52 Food 52 Five Two Ultimate Apron If one of her greatest joys is cooking, make sure your wife is suited up with some of the best cooking accessories around. This lightweight cotton apron has smart pockets to keep all the essentials at arm’s reach, built-in potholders, and even comes in some really cute colors she’ll actually want to wear.

A set of trendy skin care tools Skin Gym Skin Gym For Her Bundle Give her the gift of a relaxing self-care moment with this aesthetically-pleasing skin care kit. It features a rose quartz gua sha stone, rose quartz vibrating face roller, rose oil, and reusable eye masks for the ultimate pamper night.

A vibrating roller for sore muscles Crystal Cox/Insider TB12 Vibrating Pliability Roller If your wife is very physically active, a foam roller is a nice gift to aid in her workout recovery and soreness. This one is our favorite because it has four levels of vibration, a pattern that targets muscle groups, and a durable exterior. But, if your budget doesn’t fit a $160 foam roller, never fear — we like some under-$50 options too.

A cult-favorite moisturizer Dieux Skin Dieux Skin Instant Angel Moisturizer Dieux Skincare’s Instant Angel moisturizer is a cult-favorite product, loved by Insider’s own editors. The rich, deeply moisturizing face cream is packed with ingredients that instantly hydrate and plump the skin, producing a natural glow and minimizing fine lines. If you want to give her the full experience, go for the set ($124), which includes a similarly coveted serum and eye mask.

An at-home manicure Olive and June Olive and June Press-on System Spa days with a mani and pedi are always appreciated, but sometimes fingernails can get damaged from gel removal or abrasive acrylics. If your wife enjoys keeping her hands beautiful, she’ll love the press-on set from Olive and June. The kit includes everything she needs to keep her nails healthy while wearing press-ons, which achieve a healthy, manicured look without the damage.

A full self-care experience Lush Cosmetics Lush Hello Gorgeous Gift Set Lush is infamous for its rich range of products from bath bombs to body sprays and lip balms, each with luxurious scents. Not only are the products handmade, but the same careful attention is given to the safety and quality of ingredients. Like all Lush products, the “Hello Gorgeous” set — which includes a floral bath bomb, rich body cream, and more — promises a pampering experience.

A silk pajama set Lilysilk Lilysilk Phoebe Washable Silk Short Pajama Set Going to bed in an old, washed-out t-shirt can be comfortable, but going to bed in soft, breathable pajamas feels a lot better. Plus, silk pajamas improve the quality of sleep. Lilysilk’s charmeuse pajama set will make your wife feel like royalty as she gets her beauty sleep. The set is OEKO-TEX Certified, machine washable, and designed to last a long time.

A four-piece set of popular face masks Sephora Peter Thomas Roth Mask to the Max Kit Treat your spouse to new and cult-favorite face masks that treat any skincare concerns with premium ingredients. The four-piece mask kit is designed to hydrate, exfoliate, soothe, and tighten any skin type.

Breakfast in bed Anthropologie Anthropologie Natasha Breakfast Tray Treat your wife to a homemade meal in bed with the help of this adorable breakfast tray. The rattan base and airy blue color make for a dreamy addition to any morning. Plus, the legs fold flat for easy storage when not in use.

A fluffy bathrobe for relaxing at home Parachute Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe When there’s no time for a trip to the spa, this fluffy bathrobe will help her feel like she’s on a luxury staycation. We named it our best overall pick in our guide to the best bathrobes for its soft feel and substantial shawl collar.

A gorgeous journal to jot down her thoughts Rifle Paper Co Rifle Paper Co Embroidered Journal Your wife can keep this beautiful notebook out on her desk or nightstand to jot down everything from her to-do lists to her daily musings.

An exciting new read Book of the Month/Instagram Book of the Month Gift Membership (3 Months) For the wife that loves to read, give her the joy of getting lost in a book. Book of the Month curates some of the best new reads and has your pick delivered to your door as a hardcover each month. It’s a great way to discover great new books and authors, plus if you sign up now you can get a free book.

A luxurious exfoliator to keep skin smooth Necessaire Necessaire The Body Exfoliator Necessaire’s clean beauty products come in beautiful, minimalist packaging that looks as good in their bathroom as it feels on their skin. This gentle exfoliator will help them slough off dry winter skin for good.

A cute and cozy pair of pajamas Tommy John Tommy John Women’s Second Skin Sleep Tee & Short Set A comfortable pajama set can make bedtime much better, but sometimes it’s hard to justify spending so much on an outfit you’ll never wear outside of your house. Since they might not be something she would buy herself, treat her to an ultra-comfy and colorful pair.

A candle inspired by notable scents Otherland Otherland Candle We love Otherland‘s candles, and we’re sure your spouse will too. The assortment includes a selection of nostalgic aromas reminiscent of sandalwood, fig, and champagne, to name a few. It’s one of the All-Time Best products we’ve ever tested.

A TikTok viral body scrub Target Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub Not every product that goes viral on TikTok is as good as the reviews say, but this body scrub lives up to its popularity. A combination of argan oil, rosehip oil, and shea butter combine with the natural exfoliating power of sugar to make her skin unbelievably smooth.

A subscription to 100+ celeb-taught online classes MasterClass MasterClass Annual Subscription MasterClass provides online video classes taught by well-known celebrities and industry leaders. Your wife can opt for a cooking class with Thomas Keller or a photography lesson from Annie Leibovitz. Plus, as part of a Mother’s Day sale, you can get a subscription accessible from multiple devices for the same price as an individual one through May 8, 2022.

A Disney + subscription for her movie marathon Alyssa Powell/Business Insider Disney Plus Gift Subscription Unlimited access to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox make for a perfect movie marathon. Read everything there is to know about Disney+ over here.

A leather crossbody case for her phone and wallet Crystal Cox/Insider Kimberly Leather Crossbody Bandolier If they hate carrying a bulky bag just to store their phone and wallet, this stylish crossbody case was invented for them. It accommodates a wide range of smartphones and features card slots and a snap pocket to keep their essentials all in one tiny, easy-to-access place.

A diamond-embellished bracelet with her zodiac sign Montserrat Montserrat Zodiac Bracelet Surprise her with this nameplate necklace that’s plated in 18-karat gold and a set with a sparkly lab-grown diamond. It’s simple enough to wear every day, and having her zodiac sign engraved makes it feel personalized just to her. Plus, the brand purchases carbon offsets to reduce its environmental impact.

A convenient wireless charger Courant Courant Catch 2 Essentials A wireless charger makes a world of difference. This convenient gift helps keep you from a dead phone, which can be a major emergency in a time when our phones are also our keys, credit cards, and more. Courant’s wireless charger pad is a stylish, cutting-edge tool that will keep all her tech powered up. If she’s a tech minimalist and you want to scale down, skip the pad and go for the single-device charger ($40).

A useful handbag organizer Amazon PurseN LittBag LED Lighted Organizer Handbag Insert Handbag organizers will save your wife the time spent fishing for items in her bag while also preserving the shape and life of the bag. This organizer, loved by Oprah and Wirecutter, is a structured, LED-lit insert with various pockets that’ll keep her purse looking as good inside as it does outside.

A classic pair of solid gold hoop earrings Mejuri Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoop Earrings A simple, classic pair of earrings is a gift that’ll come in handy over and over again. These solid 14-karat gold hoops are a Mejuri bestseller and can be worn with everything from a T-shirt to a cocktail dress. She’ll be wearing them for years to come.

A cozy pullover Patagonia Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover Whether you love hiking together or simply spending time on the couch, this pullover is absolutely worth its received hype. We love many of Patagonia’s pullovers and sweaters because of their always dependable quality, durability, and comfort level. It’s one of the best products we’ve ever tested.

A timeless pair of sunglasses Warby Parker Warby Parker Percey Sunglasses Treat your wife to a new pair of shades, just in time for sunny spring. This pair takes the classic tortoise up a notch. If that isn’t really her style, you can find plenty of other designs at Warby Parker.

A practical toiletry bag Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag Your wife probably already has a few toiletry bags to hold her trinkets while she travels, but this one — with its multiple pockets, removable mesh pouches, and waterproof neoprene material — reigns supreme.

A delicate gold bracelet Mejuri Mejuri Solo Diamond Bracelet This subtle, delicate piece is bound to become an everyday favorite.

A socially conscious shirt Everlane Everlane The 100% Human Unisex Crew Show your wife you appreciate her with a product that supports gender equality. When you purchase any shirt in the 100% Human Equality Now Collection, Everlane will donate a portion of the proceeds to the ACLU. Not only will she look great sporting this socially conscious message, but you can feel good about the fact that part of your purchase is going to a great cause.

The comfiest sneakers she’s ever worn Allbirds Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners Allbirds have reached cult-like status for their superior combination of comfort, style, and convenience. Each pair is made out of merino wool, which makes them super soft inside and out, plus they’re machine washable so she can wear them wherever life takes her.

A luxurious essential oil diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser This beautifully designed ceramic diffuser doubles as a piece of home decor. Adding your favorite essential oils will fill your home with pleasant scents while the built-in LED light can instantly set the mood. The diffuser also comes in a variety of chic colors, so there’s something for every style.

An eco-friendly ride Flyer Flyer L885 E-Bike Like the scooters you’ve seen popping up everywhere, electric bicycles are also on the rise as a more eco-friendly alternative to driving. Plus, they’re a great way to work exercise into a daily routine. If your wife enjoys biking or finding ways to help protect the environment, she’ll enjoy the highly-rated Flyer bike. Fans of the bike, including moms, love its ergonomic design, attachable cargo/kid carrier, high quality, and immense value.

A subscription that offers new challenges Future Future 1-Month Subscription If your wife enjoys being active and has some fitness goals she’s working toward, she’ll love a membership with Future. The app offers remote one-on-one personal training with an elite, certified coach who will create workout plans for her and cheer her on along the way.

A gorgeous set of glassware Estelle Colored Glass Estelle Colored Wine Stemware (Set of 6) Elevate your wife’s stemware collection for her next wine night or dinner party with these stunning, handblown glasses. Sets are available in rainbow hues from cobalt to blush and you can even mix and match colors.

Sleek and sustainable luggage Tour Paravel Paravel Aviator Carry-On Suitcase If she’s looking forward to traveling again, a new set of luggage might be the perfect way to kick off the next trip. Paravel’s carry-on suitcase is not only incredibly stylish, but it’s also carbon neutral and sustainably made with 15 upcycled water bottles. Gift her the ultimate travel upgrade by adding a matching weekender or tote bag.

A stylish and useful humidifier Vitruvi Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier A humidifier is an easy upgrade to your home life with several health benefits that your wife will love. Vitruvi’s cloud humidifier is designed to do everything a high-quality humidifier does with the added bonus of its aesthetic. Rather than being a clunky plastic box you tuck away in the corner, the Vitruvi humidifier is a beautiful addition to your decor, from your nightstand to your bedroom dresser.

A smartwatch she’ll wear daily Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 Your wife will certainly appreciate that an Apple Watch Series 8 comes with top-of-the-line health features, a bright display, and fast charging.

A royally-approved travel tech organizer Stow Stow First Class Leather Tech Case This stylish tech travel case will keep all your wife’s accessories organized on your next trip and comes with a Stow-branded USB and portable power bank as extra perks. Plus, it’s celebrity approved. Meghan Markle has been spotted traveling with this very case. Choose from eight different colors and add embossed or hand-painted initials to it for an extra personal touch.