R.I.P. | NYPD Cop Dies 3 Days After Being Shot In Facebook Marketplace Robbery Gone Wrong

Adeed Fayaz, the 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer who was shot on Saturday in Brooklyn, has died, according to officials.

The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, 38, was arrested on Monday evening in Rockland County and charges are pending.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard in East New York while Fayaz was attempting to purchase a car on Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say the seller tried to rob Fayaz with a gun, but it is not believed that the suspect knew that Fayaz was an NYPD officer.

Fayaz was a five-year veteran of the force and had a family with a wife and two children.

