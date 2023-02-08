Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

R.I.P. | NYPD Cop Dies 3 Days After Being Shot In Facebook Marketplace Robbery Gone Wrong

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
R.I.P. | NYPD Cop Dies 3 Days After Being Shot In Facebook Marketplace Robbery Gone Wrong

Adeed Fayaz, the 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer who was shot on Saturday in Brooklyn, has died, according to officials.

The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, 38, was arrested on Monday evening in Rockland County and charges are pending.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard in East New York while Fayaz was attempting to purchase a car on Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say the seller tried to rob Fayaz with a gun, but it is not believed that the suspect knew that Fayaz was an NYPD officer.

Fayaz was a five-year veteran of the force and had a family with a wife and two children.

The post R.I.P. | NYPD Cop Dies 3 Days After Being Shot In Facebook Marketplace Robbery Gone Wrong appeared first on Breaking911.

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy