Meghan and Harry Face Grilling by Samantha Markle’s Lawyers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to be deposed as part of a defamation suit being brought against her by her half-sister, Samantha, after failing to win a pause on the discovery process, a Florida court ruled Tuesday.

The judgement, contained in publicly available court papers first reported by the Daily Mail, sets up the possibility that Meghan and Harry could be grilled and forced to face questions from the legal team of Meghan’s half-sister, on whom she has repeatedly poured invective, suggesting she has cynically exploited their familial relationship.

