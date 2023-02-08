Porn Needs to Rethink Its STI Testing Before It’s Too Late

Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast

Last month, I did something that’s become a routine weekly practice for me as an adult entertainer: I swabbed my throat for sexually transmitted infections. For the first time, my tests came back positive for chlamydia. But thanks to my screening, I could cancel my upcoming porn shoots before I infected a scene partner. I could protect my colleagues because I voluntarily undergo the most in-depth testing before filming.

Once upon a time, adult actors mostly filmed for production companies, which demanded STI tests for liability reasons. Performers would go to one of two medical companies, where we underwent routine testing, and then a medical professional entered those results into a secure system called PASS, which would alert studios if we were cleared to perform. It was a smooth procedure, and one that undoubtedly prevented major STI outbreaks.

But the studio porn world is no longer the only place we perform. We are in a transition phase; one as transformative as when sound came to the silent cinema in Singin’ in the Rain. Today, performers create their own videos, which they sell directly to consumers. In the old days, we received no residuals from sales; today, we collect every dollar because we own our content. We decide how and when we film, we determine our own prices, and we battle less piracy since PornHub now only allows verified users (i.e. adult stars and porn companies) to upload videos to its platform.

