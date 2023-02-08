Porn Star Ron Jeremy Committed To Mental Hospital

Ron Jeremy, a well-known porn star, was declared incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and committed to a state mental health hospital, as per a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that Jeremy can be held for up to two years and a hearing to assess his progress is set for May 8th.

With 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations dating back to a 23-year period in the LA area, Jeremy had pleaded not guilty.

However, in January, Judge Ronald S. Harris declared him not competent to participate in his defense due to ‘severe dementia,’ according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.

Goldfarb was unavailable for comment.

Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.

