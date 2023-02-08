C-SPAN captured a tense exchange between George Santos and Mitt Romney at the State of the Union

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York at the State of the Union Address on February 7, 2023.

George Santos and Mitt Romney had what appeared to be a tense exchange at the State of the Union.

C-SPAN cameras captured the interaction. Romney reportedly told Santos: “You don’t belong here.”

Santos sat in a seat on the center aisle, allowing him to shake hands with several senators.

Before President Joe Biden entered the chamber to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, Rep. George Santos found himself in an apparently tense conversation with fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

According to CNN, Romney told Santos: “You don’t belong here.”

C-SPAN cameras captured the tense interaction between Santos — the scandal-plagued Long Island congressman — and Romney, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee.

Santos sat in a seat on the center aisle beside fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, giving him the opportunity to shake dignitaries’ hands as they entered the chamber.

He could be seen shaking hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and even a couple of Democrats: Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Dick Durbin of Illinois.

